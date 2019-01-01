Draw feels like win to UKM's Sulaiman after three straight defeats

UKM needed a late equaliser against Pulau Pinang in their Premier League clash on Friday to halt a three-match losing streak.

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL

UKM FC head coach Sulaiman Hussein is a relieved man, following their 1-1 draw at home against Pulau Pinang in round 12 of the Premier League, on Friday.

The Varsity Boys needed a late equaliser by Mateo Roskam to cancel out Julian Botaro's 47th-minute goal.

They had lost all of their previous three competitive matches, while their last win had come on April 2, against amateur side Protap FC in the .

Sulaiman expressed his elation to the press after the encounter.

"I have to congratulate my boys for producing the draw. Somehow it has been very hard for us to get points in our last four, five matches, and I'm ecstatic over the one point today, even though it's not a win.

"I hope the late equaliser will motivate them in the coming matches, and they will stay positive," said the former player.

UKM are currently in eighth place, although the remaining week 12 matches that will be played on Saturday may yet change that.

