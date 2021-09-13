Doucoure’s brace of assists propels Iwobi’s Everton past Burnley

The Mali prospect put an impressive performance for the Toffees, helping them to claim a comeback victory over the Clarets

Everton secured a comfortable 3-1 triumph over Burnley in Monday’s English Premier League encounter with Abdoulaye Doucoure bagging two assists.

Lifted by their 2-0 away victory over Brighton and Hove Albion their last time out, the Toffees welcomed the Clarets to the Goodison Park with the ambition of extending their outstanding run.

Despite boasting numerous scoring chances, the hosts were unable to get the goals as the first half ended 0-0.

Eight minutes into the second half, Sean Dyche’s side took a shock lead through Ben Mee who was assisted by Johann Berg Gudmundsson.

Gudmundsson scampered after Ben Godfrey’s initial clearance to send a cross from the right which the Englishman powered past goalkeeper Jordan Pickford from inside the six-yard box.

Nonetheless, the lead last for just seven minutes as Rafael Benitez’s team restored parity courtesy of Michael Keane with Andros Townsend supplying the assist.

Townsend registered his name on the scorer’s sheet five minutes later to put Everton ahead for the first time as he was teed up by Mali prospect Doucoure.

A minute later, the African star set up Demarai Gray to give the Toffee a 3-1 lead.

With that, Doucoure has now provided two assists in a single Premier League game for the third time, previously doing so for Watford against Wolverhampton Wanderers in October 2018.

The former France youth international capped his remarkable display with a goal in the 68th minute, however, it was chalked off by referee Martin Atkinson for offside.

Burnley returned home with heads bowed low as they were unable to cancel out their two-goal deficit.

Doucoure was in action from start to finish whereas, Nigeria international Alex Iwobi was introduced for Gray with two minutes left on the clock.

Elsewhere, Cote d’Ivoire midfielder Jean-Philippe Gbamin was an unused substitute.

Thanks to this result, Everton have moved to eighth in the EPL log having accrued eight points from four matches as Burnley sit in the 17th point with just two points.

Next up for Benitez’s men is a trip to Villa Park where they take on Dean Smith’s Aston Villa on September 18.