Dortmund reveal Sancho could've left for Man Utd but the 'door closed' as Red Devils failed to pay asking price

Jadon Sancho could have secured a move to had certain conditions been met, with Dortmund insisting that the "door closed" and that a transfer is now not possible.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side have been chasing the signing of the 20-year-old all summer, with Sancho their No.1 target as they look to add to their squad before the transfer window closes on October 5.

Dortmund imposed a deadline of August 10 for any deal to be completed, however, with United having not met their €120 million (£108m/$142m) asking price.

And the side have been adamant that one of their star names would not be leaving the club, with sporting director Michael Zorc admitting that while there was an agreement that Sancho could leave if certain stipulations had been met, the deadline has now passed.

He told Sky in Germany: "Jadon Sancho is our player and he's got a long-term contract with us. He was ill - there’s no transfer reason [for him not being the squad to face ], that’s why Jadon is not playing today.

"We had clear agreements with him that he could make a transfer under certain circumstances, up to a certain point in time. And then the door closed."

