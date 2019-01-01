Live Scores
Dortmund confirm Pulisic to join Chelsea in €64m deal

Dortmund have confirmed Christian Pulisic is joining Chelsea in a €64 million deal that will see him loaned back to the German club for the remainder of the 2018-19 season.

"It was always Christian's dream to play in the Premier League. That certainly has to do with his American background, and as a result we were unable to extend his contract," BVB sporting director Michael Zorc told the club's official website.

"Against this background, we have decided to accept an extremely lucrative bid by Chelsea, given the low contract maturity."

More to follow...

