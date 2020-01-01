Dortmund's 15-year-old wonderkid Moukoko scores his 13th goal in just four U19 matches

The highly-rated forward has netted at least a hat-trick in all of his outings in 2020-21, with a first-team promotion now said to be on the cards

’s teenage sensation Youssoufa Moukoko has maintained his remarkable standards in 2020-21, with the 15-year-old hitting 13 goals through just four appearances.

The youngster has netted at least a hat-trick in all of his outings at Under-19 level this season.

The -born youth international has enjoyed a meteoric rise to prominence since bursting onto the scene.

His stock is rising so rapidly that a first-team breakthrough is now said to be on the cards.

He could not do any more when it comes to staking a claim for a promotion into the senior ranks, with his efforts across four years in Dortmund’s academy ranks allowing him to catch the eye.

Moukoko represented BVB’s U17 side when just 13 years of age and was promoted into the U19 ranks at 14.

A remarkable haul of 127 goals have been recorded through 84 appearances, while 26 assists prove that he is much more than a predatory finisher.

It is, however, his unerring ability to hit the back of the net that is attracting more attention this term.

Moukoko is still three weeks short of reaching his 16th birthday, but has already trained with Dortmund’s first team.

More opportunities should come his way in the near future, with his potential becoming impossible to ignore.

Having hit 34 goals through 20 outings last season, a youngster captaining BVB’s U19 side appears set to raise that bar again in the current campaign.

Nothing to see here, just another 03+1 goal performance from Youssoufa Moukoko in today’s 6-1 U19 victory 🌟 pic.twitter.com/T9EyxSBxgE — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) October 24, 2020

He found the target on four occasions in a meeting with Rot-Weiss Essen, having previously registered hat-tricks against Preussen Munster, Wehen Wiesbaden and .

At present, Moukoko is ticking over at one goal every 28 minutes.

He has two more fixtures to come before turning 16 on November 20, and they could prove to be his final outings at youth level before joining Lucien Favre’s senior fold.

His presence would be welcomed by other highly-rated starlets, with 20-year-old frontman Erling Haaland having already claimed that Moukoko is developing at a much quicker pace than he did.

The prolific Norwegian has said of a promising colleague: “Moukoko's much better than I was at his age.

“I've never seen such a good 15-year-old in my life.

“The advantage for him is that he's already playing for Dortmund at the age of 15. At his age, I was still playing for my home town of Bryne.”