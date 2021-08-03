Donovan to be honored alongside Beckham with statue outside of Galaxy stadium

The club confirmed that the former U.S. men's national team star will be the second legend to be immortalized outside Dignity Health Sports Park

The LA Galaxy announced on Tuesday that Landon Donovan is set to become the second club legend to be honored with a statue outside of their home stadium, Dignity Health Sports Park.

Donovan, who currently coaches San Diego Loyal in the USL, will join David Beckham in being immortalized outside of the stadium, with the Inter Miami owner seeing his statue unveiled back in 2019.

The former U.S. men's national team star's unveiling will be held on October 3, when he will also be inducted into the club's Ring of Honor.

What was said?

“Growing up, I never would have imagined being honored with a statue. It’s a very special feeling of which I’m incredibly proud,” said Donovan. “I spent some of the most formative years of my life with the Galaxy and the club’s fans are a part of my family. I’m proud to share a moment like this with them.”

Added Galaxy president Chris Klein: “We look forward to honoring one of the most impactful players in LA Galaxy, Major League Soccer and U.S. Men’s National Team history. Landon helped our club claim four MLS Cup titles and set numerous records for both club and country. He has played a pivotal role in establishing the LA Galaxy as the league’s most iconic and successful club. We are excited to welcome him back home for this special occasion.”

Donovan's Galaxy career

Donovan is one of the all-time greats in American soccer, with many seeing him as the greatest player in USMNT history.

He's also arguably the best to ever play in MLS, as he won four MLS Cup titles (2005, 2011, 2012, 2014), two Supporters’ Shields (2010, 2011) and a U.S Open Cup (2005) during his time with the Galaxy.

Donovan also provided a team-record 113 goals and 107 assists in 253 regular-season games played for the Galaxy while becoming the club's all-time playoff leader in games played, starts, goals and assists.

Article continues below

Prior to his time with the Galaxy, Donovan also won two MLS Cup titles with the San Jose Earthquakes, while his career ended with him as the league's leader in regular-season assists with 136, regular-season goals with 145, playoff goals with 25 and playoff assists with 15.

A two-time Most Valuable Player honoree, the award was renamed the Landon Donovan MVP in 2015.

Who else is in the Galaxy's Ring of Honor?

By being named to the Galaxy's Ring of Honor, Donovan joins the likes of Beckham, Mauricio Cienfuegos, Doug Hamilton and Cobi Jones in achieving legendary status with the club.

Further reading