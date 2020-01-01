‘Disgraceful that Pogba can’t get into Man Utd team’ – Red Devils won’t succeed without World Cup winner, says Neville

The France international was on the bench for a 3-1 win at Everton and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been urged to find a starting role for him

Phil Neville claims it is “absolutely disgraceful that Paul Pogba can’t get in that team” at , with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer told the Frenchman has to play in order for the Red Devils to be competitive.

The World Cup winner was back on the bench for a 3-1 win over and he was only introduced eight minutes from the end at Goodison Park, with United once again looking to Bruno Fernandes for inspiration.

The expectation was that Pogba would be allowed to form a productive partnership with the Portuguese playmaker in the Old Trafford engine room.

That has not been the case, for a number of reasons, and questions continue to be asked of the 27-year-old’s value to the collective cause in Manchester.

Neville believes Pogba can be a star man for United, which was always the intention when he was snapped up from Juventus for £89 million ($117m) in 2016, with players such as him needing to be given the trust and freedom they require in order to express themselves and fulfil their undoubted potential.

“I still think it’s absolutely disgraceful that Pogba can’t get in that team,” Neville told Premier League Productions.

“For United to win a league, for United to be successful, for United to play the style of football that Ole wants them to play, then Pogba has to play.

“You can play one of them [Nemanja] Matic, Fred or [Scott] McTominay and then you play Pogba with Fernandes.”

Part of the problem for Pogba is that he wants to fill the same role as Fernandes.

Experiments have already been made when it comes to fielding him in slightly different positions, with Solskjaer even moving him into a wide attacking post at times.

Neville concedes that finding the right mix is proving difficult for United, with it unlikely that Pogba could slot into a deeper holding berth.

“Probably not, no, but I’d rather go out there and score goals, go out there and go for the win playing the Manchester United way with Pogba in the team,” added Neville.

“I know I’ve said about him wanting to leave, not wanting to be there and his inconsistencies but I still think he’s one of the best midfielders around.

“That’s why I’m thinking: Why is Paul Pogba not in that team?”

Pogba has reiterated his dream to play for Real Madrid at some stage in his career, despite seeing a contract extension triggered at United, and he appears set to dominate headlines for the foreseeable future – on and off the field.