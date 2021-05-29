The Jack Army will have to wait for at least one more season for a possible return to the elite division after bowing to the Bees

Andre Ayew and Swansea City’s Premier League dreams crashed on Saturday following a 2-0 defeat to Tariqe Fosu’s Brentford in the Championship play-off final.

Ivan Toney put The Bees in front with a penalty before Emiliano Marcondes doubled the lead in the showdown at Wembley.

It is the second straight time Swansea have suffered disappointment in the play-offs, having also lost to Brentford in the semi-final of the 2019-20 campaign.

Steve Cooper’s side now has to wait for one more season for a possible return to the elite division, having suffered relegation in 2018.

The Bees, on the other hand, have secured promotion to the Premier League, joining Norwich City and Watford, who qualified during the regular season.

While Fosu watched the full game from the bench, Ayew lasted the duration of the game, his 45th appearance of the season in the Premier League quest.

Toney opened the scoring in the 10th minute, converting from the spot after goalkeeper Frederick Woodman brought down French winger of Cameroon descent Brian Mbeumo in the box.

Ten minutes later, The Bees went 2-0 up against the run of play, as Marcondes finished off a swift move with a shot from inside the box after being picked out by Mads Roerslev Rasmussen.

After the break, Swansea returned with renewed energy in a bid to turn things around but were unlucky to suffer a big setback in the 65th minute when Jay Fulton received a straight red card for a reckless challenge on Mathias Jensen.

Despite the team disappointment, Ayew ended the campaign on good note at individual level as his 17 goals saw him finish as his club’s top scorer, a goal better than he did in the 2019-20 campaign when he similarly finished as his club’s top scorer.

Saturday’s game may well be his last appearance for Swansea as media reports have said the Ghanaian would not be renewing his expiring deal at the end of the season should the club be unsuccessful in their promotion quest.

"We will see [what happens]. When you start thinking about that [club future], it takes away some of your focus, and I don't want that," Ayew said on his future last month.

"It could get to a point where that question will come - 'Are you staying or going?' - but right now I'm happy here.

"There's the Africa Cup of Nations and World Cup in 2022, so I need to be in the best possible shape for those, as they're very important to me.

"But first I need to focus on making sure Swansea achieve things this season."

The 31-year-old joined Swansea from West Ham United for a second spell in 2018.