'Disappointed' Icardi defends Koulibaly after racist attacks at Inter

The Argentine expressed his disgust at the abuse suffered by the defender at the hands of certain Nerazzurri supporters during Napoli's defeat

Inter captain Mauro Icardi has leapt to Kalidou Koulibaly's defence after the Napoli's centre-back was racially abused during Wednesday's Serie A clash.

Koulibaly saw red late on at the San Siro, picking up a second booking for sarcastically applauding the referee's decisions and leaving Napoli with 10 men.

Substitute Lautaro Martinez subsequently struck to give Inter a 1-0 victory, a result that meant Napoli failed to capitalise on rare dropped points for Juventus, who were held 2-2 by Atalanta.

After the game, however, Napoli boss Carlo Ancelotti accused the Inter faithful of directing monkey noises and other racist chants in the defender's direction.

Koulibaly also referred to the discrimination suffered at the hands of San Siro later on Wednesday.

"I'm disappointed by the defeat, but above all at leaving my brothers," Koulibaly wrote on Twitter after the game.

"But I am proud of the colour of my skin. Proud to be French, Senegalese, Neapolitan: Man."

Icardi has now offered his support to his on-the-field adversary, while registering his disgust at the incidents.

"I am disappointed with what happened yesterday at San Siro," the Argentine stated on Instagram, accompanied by a photo of him with his arm around Koulibaly.

"Let's say STOP to racism and discrimination."

Italian football authorities, meanwhile, have acted rapidly to punish Inter over fans' behaviour.

The Nerazzurri, currently third in Serie A, will be forced to play their next two home games behind closed doors; while the third, against Sampdoria, will see the infamous Curva Nord stand remain closed.