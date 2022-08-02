Diogo Jota signs new five-year contract at Liverpool

The Portuguese forward has committed his long-term future to the Merseyside club

Liverpool forward Diogo Jota has signed a new five-year deal with the club. The contract extension means the Portugal international will now stay at Anfield until 2027.

Jota has been rewarded for his fine form since joining Liverpool from Wolves in 2020 and joins the likes of Mo Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jordan Henderson and Fabinho in committing his long-term future to the club.

The 25-year-old netted 21 times in all competitions for the Reds last season, but he will face stiff competition for a place this term following the arrival of Darwin Nunez from Benfica.

Negotiations between Liverpool sporting director Julian Ward and Jota's agent Jorge Mendes progressed smoothly, allowing Jota to become the latest of Jurgen Klopp's squad to sign a new contract.

