Digne out of France squad ahead of Iceland qualifier in Paris

The Everton defender was injured in training ahead of the World Champions' 4-1 against Moldova in Chisinau

Lucas Digne has withdrawn from the squad ahead of their upcoming qualifier against after picking up an injury.

The defender acquired a thigh injury during training earlier this week and was not named in the matchday squad for the 4-1 win against Moldova in Chisinau on Friday.

Kylian Mbappe, Antoine Griezmann, Raphael Varane and Olivier Giroud were all on the score sheet as the world champions made a convincing start to their qualifying campaign for the European Championships in the Moldovan capital.

The 25-year-old is currently on loan at Goodison Park from for the remainder of the season, and the injury isn’t thought to be serious enough to rule him out of action for the Toffees.

That should leave him available for ’s Premier League game against West Ham next Saturday.

He has made 23 caps for his country and was in the France squad that finished as runners-up in Euro 2016.

Elsewhere in France’s group, Iceland cruised to a 2-0 win against bottom seeds Andorra in Andorra la Vella, thanks to goals from Birkir Bjarnason and Vioar Orn Kjartansson, warming up for their meeting with the world champions in Paris on Monday.

were 2-0 winners in Shkoder as they picked up three points against Euro 2016 surprise qualifiers Albania, Burak Yilmaz and Hakan Calhanoglu were the scorers made a winning start to their qualifying push.

The top two sides from each group will qualify for the finals to be held in June and July 2020, whilst the sides that finished strongest in the 2018 Nations League will compete in the play-offs for the final four places.

Article continues below

The finals will be held across 13 European cities, with the semi-finals and final taking place at Wembley.