Diego Costa's ban is 'too severe', says Atletico Madrid teammate Thomas Partey

The 30-year-old's campaign is over after the Royal Spanish Football Federation handed him a lengthy ban for insulting a referee's mother

Thomas Partey has described the eight-match ban given to his teammate Diego Costa as a harsh punishment that needs to be reduced.

Costa was sent off during last Saturday's LaLiga fixture against after confronting referee Jesus Gil Manzan with insults for not giving a foul in his favour.

At the end of encounter that ended 2-0 in favour of the Camp Nou outfit, the match official stated in his report that the forward abused his mother which the Spanish football authorities did not take lightly.

On Thursday, the Royal Spanish Football Federation handed an eight-match ban to the former Chelsea star which brings an end to his underwhelming season with the Rojiblancos

"I just heard about the ban, I think it's too severe. I hope they discuss it and reduce the ban," Partey was quoted by Marca.

In an attempt to overturn the punishment, Atletico Madrid lodged an appeal but it was dismissed by the RFEF on Friday.

However, the international thinks the 30-year-old, scorer of five goals in 21 appearances this season, reacted in an inappropriate way during the incident.

"Everything depends on the occasion and everyone has their own way of doing things, maybe he hasn't done the right thing but I think it's too much."

Partey is contention to name his 28th LaLiga appearance of the season when Diego Simeone's side host at the Wanda Metropolitano on Saturday.