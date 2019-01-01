Departing Tammy Abraham: I could not have asked for a better season at Aston Villa

The Anglo-Nigerian is set to rejoin his parent club at the end of the season and he is proud of his season at Villa

Tammy Abraham has sent an emotional message to fans ahead of his impending departure from the English Championship side.

The 21-year-old attacker joined the Claret and Blue Army on loan from at the start of the season and he has been impressive, scoring 26 goals in 39 league appearances.

His performances helped Villa to advance into the final of the play-off, where they face at Wembley Stadium on Monday.

The forward had a chance to cut short his loan deal and join Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers in January but decided against the decision.

Abraham will be expected to return to Chelsea at the end of the season, as he hopes to battle for a place in the first-team.

Ahead of his departure, he has taken time to reflect on his stay with the Claret and Blue Army.

"Ever since I stepped foot through the door, I have felt at home," Abraham said in the pre-match conference.

"We are a family here and you can see that on the pitch. I could not have asked for a better season.

"We have a wonderful team who create a lot of chances, and luckily for me, I have taken those opportunities when they came.

"The league is challenging on the body in terms of the amount of games you play, but we have good facilities to make sure we look after ourselves.

"Staying at this club has been one of the best decisions I have ever made.

"We have picked up form and got ourselves in the play-offs and now we have reached the final," concluded Abraham.

At the time of publishing, Villa were leading Derby County 2-0 at Wembley, drawing closer to Premier League promotion.