Dennerby leaves out Oshoala and Oparanozie as Super Falcons depart for China Invitational

The Super Falcons have departed for the Chinese tournament on Monday afternoon without the duo

Nigeria senior women team on Monday jetted out of Nigeria ahead of the invitational tournament in China without Asisat Oshoala and Desire Oparanozie.

Head coach Thomas Dennerby named a 20-woman squad comprising of three goalkeepers, six defenders, four midfielders and seven strikers for the event between January 14-21, 2019.

The Super Falcons delegation made up of 16 players and nine officials of the country via an Egyptian airline from the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja for the four-nation competition.

Super Falcons ✈️✈️ off to #China



Nigeria senior women team on Monday jetted out to China for a four-nation women invitational tournament as they kickoff their preparations for this summer's #FIFAWWC in France, leaving out stars like Asisat Oshoala and Desire Oparanozie. pic.twitter.com/dnAY65ZANi — Samuel Ahmadu (@sam4wigan) January 14, 2019

The African champions, who are expected to land in the host city Meizhou on Tuesday evening will compete alongside the hosts, Romania and Women's World Cup campaigners South Korea.

In the same vein, quartet of Faith Micheal, Rita Chikwelu from Sweden as well as England based Ini-Abasi Umotong and Portugal based Chinaza Uchendu will join their mates in China.

On arriving China on Tuesday, Dennerby's ladies will use a day to train before their opener against the hosts on January 17 - same day Romania will take on South Korea.

Victory over China will see Nigeria through to the final, where they will take on the victor between Romania and South Korea on January 20.

FULL SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Tochukwu Oluehi; Christy Ohiaeriaku; Chiamaka Nnadozie

Article continues below

Defenders: Glory Ogbonna; Faith Michael; Onome Ebi; Osinachi Ohale; Ugochi Emenayo; Josephine Chukwunonye

Midfielders: Amarachi Okoronkwo; Ngozi Okobi-Okeoghene; Rita Chikwelu; Halimat Ayinde

Forwards: Anam Imo; Rasheedat Ajibade; Francisca Ordega; Chinaza Uchendu; Chinwendu Ihezuo; Ini-Abasi Umotong; Alice Ogebe