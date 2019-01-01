Dembele out of Real Madrid Clasico clash as he's handed two-match ban

winger Ousmane Dembele is out of the Clasico meeting with after he was handed a two-match domestic suspension for his comments towards referee Mateu Lahoz.

The international was sent off in Barca's 4-0 win over , with the referee writing in his official report that Dembele had said to him: "You are so bad".

Lionel Messi and head coach Ernesto Valverde had defended the former Dortmund star's actions, claiming that he doesn't speak Spanish well, suggesting that his punishment should be reduced as a result.

But the Spanish football federation have upheld a two-game ban, meaning that Dembele will miss the league matches against and Real Madrid.

More to follow...