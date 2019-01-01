Asian Cup: Delhi Dynamos to host dignitaries for India's clash against UAE

The capital-based club has joined hands with the AIFF for India's clash against UAE on Thursday...

Indian Super League (ISL) outfit Delhi Dynamos are set to host officials from the All India Football Federation (AIFF) and fellow ISL clubs to support the Indian national team when they take to the field against hosts UAE in the Asian Cup on Friday.

The CEO of Delhi Dynamos, Dr. Anil Sharma, will be joined by AIFF General Secretary Kushal Das along with owners of FC Goa and NorthEast United FC among others as they cheer the Blue Tigers.

“It is a monumental tournament for us, and we are glad to be witnessing Team India play with such heart and passion. It is important for all of us to come together and support The Blue Tigers,” Dr. Sharma said.

“At times like these we need to put aside our club rivalry and I am glad that Indian Super League club owners think in the same way. We are all working for the betterment of Indian Football and it is really encouraging to see results like these,” Sharma added.

Kushal Das also lauded the initiative and commented: "It is great to see all stakeholders come together and support Indian football. The likes of Delhi Dynamos and other clubs are doing a great job in building football from the grassroots level and it is because of these initiatives that we have now unearthed such talented players and hopefully we can continue for many more years now."

Delhi Dynamos have two players in the Asian Cup squad in Narayan Das and Vinit Rai.

India will be looking for another uplifting result after beating Thailand 4-1 in their Group A opener. UAE, on the other hand, were held in their group opener and will be desperate for a win.