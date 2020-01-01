Dele-Bashiru sets Watford target ahead of the 2020-21 Championship season

The Nigerian midfielder is hoping to break into the first team and help the Hornets return to the English top-flight

Tom Dele-Bashiru is optimistic can return to the Premier League at the end of the 2020-21 Championship campaign.

The U20 midfielder teamed up with the Vicarage Road outfit on a six-year deal from Premier League side in the summer of 2019.

Dele-Bashiru struggled to break into the Hornets’ first team as the Vicarage Road outfit were relegated from the English top-flight last season after finishing 19th on the table.

The midfielder has been delivering impressive performances in Watford’s pre-season games and is now looking forward to playing a prominent role for the club in the Championship.

“Hopefully I can break into the team this year,” Dele-Bashiru told the club website.

“I’ve been working hard in training and I think the Championship will be a good opportunity for me to showcase my talent, so hopefully I can secure a starting place in the team.

“I’ve been keeping fit over the summer, I just went to Manchester to see my family and I was working with my personal trainer there. I feel fitter than I was last year, I feel ready to go, so hopefully, I can show that on the pitch.

“It’s a good feeling to be back out there. We’ve been working hard in training to gel as a team, trying to understand how each other play.

“We haven’t had that long to work on stuff, so we just have to work hard together, understand what the manager wants us to do straight away and apply that on the pitch.

“It’s looking good so far, everyone’s working hard, working together, because we know what the goal is and that’s to get back in the Premier League, so that’s what we’re going to try to do.”

Dele-Bashiru also praised manager Vladimir Ivic and explained how he has been preparing the team for life in the Championship.

“He’s a good guy, he’s very detailed, he knows what he wants. He tries to motivate all the guys, he tries to speak to us all, he knows the goal as well and we’re all going to work towards the same direction,” he continued.

“He can be quite laid back and reserved, he’ll watch on, he’ll say what he wants to say before the session and then we know what we’re going to do.”

Dele-Bashiru will hope to play a part when Watford take on Middleborough in their opening Championship game on September 11.