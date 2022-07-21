Dele Alli misses open goal from one yard as Everton thrashed 4-0 by MLS side Minnesota United in friendly

The midfielder missed a tap-in and was left frustrated with himself on a bad night all round for the Premier League side

A point-blank miss from Dele Alli perfectly summed up the day for Everton as they were hammered 4-0 by Minnesota United in the final game of their United States tour.

The England international had a gaping goal in front of him without the keeper, and yet he somehow failed to poke the ball into the net.

Frank Lampard will have a lot to ponder as his side looked toothless against the MLS outfit and they suffered their second loss within a span of four days.

Article continues below

Watch Dele Alli misses from a yard

The midfielder got the best opportunity of the night for the Blues after Mason Holgate drilled in a low cross inside the six-yard box across the face of the goal.

The Minnesota defence were caught wrong-footed and even the keeper could not stop the cross from reaching Dele despite getting a hand to it.

I think Dele Alli will want this chance back. pic.twitter.com/aePr1rVsf6 — Jeff Rueter (@jeffrueter) July 21, 2022

Lampard used 23 members of his squad in the friendly but three first half goals from Emanuel Reynoso, Kemar Lawrence and Luis Amarilla sealed the match.

The hosts got their fourth ten minutes from the final whistle through Abu Danladi making the most of a sloppy Everton defence.

What next for Everton?

After a disappointing pre-season tour in the United States, the Toffees will head back to England where they have a couple of more friendlies lined up.

On July 24, they will get an opportunity to get back to form when they take on Blackpool at Bloomfield Road. On July 29, they will host Dynamo Kyiv at Goodison Park which will be their last friendly before they face Chelsea in their Premier League opener on August 6.