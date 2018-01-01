Dean Smith unsure of Tammy Abraham’s future at Aston Villa

The 21-year-old’s explosive start to life at the Villa Park has given the Blues an option for a recall while Palace are targeting a swoop next month

Aston Villa manager Dean Smith is unsure of Tammy Abraham’s future at the club with Crystal Palace reportedly interested in signing him.

Abraham’s form, since he arrived from Stamford Bridge on a season-long loan in August, has kept Roy Hodgson’s side on alert - having notched 12 goals in 16 league matches this term.

His fine goalscoring run saw him shatter a club record in November and earned him the Championship’s best player award for the same month.

Also, with Olivier Giroud and Alvaro Morata producing just six goals in the Premier League so far, Chelsea might consider recalling the 21-year-old.

But when asked about the speculation, Smith disclosed that the Clarets are hopeful on keeping the forward in their fight for promotion.

"I've no idea about the contract situation if I am honest. All we can do is work with him, we have a good relationship with Chelsea,” Smith told SkySports.

"Eddie Newton [Chelsea's loan technical coach] was up here over a month ago, looking and checking at his development.

"He's been developing with us all the time. He is enjoying his football and I think that is a big thing in the development of the young lad's future.

"He wants to go and keep scoring goals for us and that's what we are in control of at the moment."