De Gea yet to agree Man Utd extension but Solskjaer hoping for positive contract update

The Spain international goalkeeper remains in talks regarding fresh terms at Old Trafford, with his current boss hoping to see agreement reached

David de Gea is yet to commit to a contract extension at , but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is hoping to be made aware of positive developments in talks.

The Red Devils have moved to secure the services of their Spanish goalkeeper through to 2020.

A 12-month option in his current contract has been taken up, but no progress has been made in prolonging his association with the club past that point.

Discussions are ongoing and Solskjaer is eager to see an agreement reached which suits all parties, with United understandably reluctant to part with a model of consistency and one of the finest performers on the planet in his chosen position.

Quizzed for an update on talks, the Red Devils’ interim boss said: “No updates from me. The club and David are in dialogue, hopefully, they’ll agree, it’s out of my hands but I’m sure we’ll do what we can.

“David’s done fantastic since he came, the club really showed how much they wanted him back in the day when Eric [Steele] and the gaffer found him.

“There were probably keepers there better at that time but the belief the manager showed in him with the criticism he got paid dividends.

“He’s been player of the year I don’t know how many years, we’re grateful to have him.

“Then again, we’ve got Sergio [Romero] and Lee [Grant], a fantastic goalkeeper department

“I don’t think there’s any manager in the world who’ll beat me in that respect.”

De Gea is a record-setting four-time Player of the Year at Old Trafford.

His most recent prize, secured in 2017-18, lifted him above the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo on that particular roll of honour.

A standing among the United greats is already secured, but the Red Devils are eager to ensure that they remain the ones to benefit from his stunning skill set.

They have been fortunate enough to work with a number of legendary goalkeepers during the era and De Gea is merely the latest to join a star-studded club.

Asked how the Spaniard compares to former favourites such as Peter Schmeichel and Edwin van der Sar, Solskjaer said: “It’s difficult to compare them, but Edwin and Peter were never player of the year.

“David’s meant so many points for us over the years and I would say he’s the best goalkeeper in the world.

“Peter was at the time and Edwin at the time as well. I’m delighted with David and his personality is fantastic. Such a humble and confident boy.”