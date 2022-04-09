David De Gea labelled Manchester United's performance against Everton "a disgrace" while admitting that they "don't even create proper chances" and have a huge task on their hands to finish in the top four.

United missed the chance to move level on points with fourth-placed Tottenham after losing 1-0 at Goodison Park on Saturday, with Anthony Gordon grabbing the winning goal for the Toffees.

Ralf Rangnick's side only managed four shots on target over the course of the 90 minutes, much to the frustration of De Gea, who felt they once again failed to live up to the required standard at one of the biggest clubs in European football.

What's been said?

The Spanish shot-stopper got the impression that Everton wanted the three points more than United and was disappointed by the lack of fight they showed in such an important fixture.

"We knew before today they were struggling and how difficult it was going to be," he told BT Sport post-match.

"We don’t score, we don’t even create proper chances to score. I don’t know what to say, to be honest. We’re not good enough, that’s for sure. It’s going to be very difficult now to be in the top four.

"Of course it’s not the perfect atmosphere. They were tired, they were nervous, but they keep going and keep fighting. They had more desire than us, which is not acceptable. It’s very sad to lose today.

"It's a disgrace from us, we should be winning this game."

What's next for United?

United are already destined to finish the season without a trophy, and are now also in real danger of missing out on Champions League qualification.

If Tottenham win their game in hand against Aston Villa they will be six points clear of the Manchester outfit with only seven games remaining, while Arsenal are also currently in a better position.

Rangnick will hope that his underperforming team can get back on track and revive their top-four hopes when Norwich arrive at Old Trafford on April 16, three days before the Red Devils are due to take in a trip to Anfield to face quadruple-chasing Liverpool.

