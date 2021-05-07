Matic calls De Gea 'amazing' after goalkeeper helps Manchester United into Europa League final

The Spaniard has been forced to watch as Dean Henderson lines up between the sticks, but he was back in action against Roma

David de Gea proved how "amazing" he is in Manchester United's Europa League clash with Roma says Nemanja Matic, with the Spanish goalkeeper offering a reminder to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer of his talents.

The Red Devils suffered a 3-2 defeat to Serie A opposition on Italian soil, but had done enough in the first leg to ensure that they will get a shot at continental silverware when facing Villarreal on May 26.

De Gea helped to prevent an outing at Stadio Olimpico from becoming a nervous affair for United as he produced a number of important stops, with the 30-year-old making the most of the opportunities he is getting in European competition.

What has been said?

Matic told United's official website: "David was amazing. I think he saved us five or six times in this game. He showed class, personality, character.

"I'm happy that we have big players with big personalities in our squad. The kids can learn from them, so I'm happy for them also, but I was not surprised because we know that they are world-class players."

The bigger picture

De Gea has found himself as back-up behind Dean Henderson since taking a break to welcome the birth of his first child in early March.

He has not played in the Premier League since, but United have been helped into the Europa League final.

Matic is determined to help the Red Devils over the line, having seen the club go four years without a trophy, with semi-final heartache of the last 12 months being laid to rest.

The Serbian midfielder said: "I think it's very important to play the final, because when you play for Manchester United you always have to compete for trophies.

"We know we can expect a very hard game, Villarreal is a great team with a great manager, so we have to be focused from the first until the last minute and we have to show personality and character in that game.

"It's not enough just to play the final, you have to bring the trophy back to Old Trafford, so we're going to do our best."

United will be back in domestic action on Sunday when they travel to Aston Villa, with the games about to come thick and fast for Solskjaer's side.

