De Bruyne reacts to contract talk & Messi rumours at Man City

Kevin De Bruyne has rubbished reporters suggesting that he has a lucrative new contract agreed at and sought to steer clear of the rumours hinting at a possible move to the Etihad Stadium for Lionel Messi.

The international remains under contract at the Etihad Stadium through to 2023.

With that deal in place, there is no rush for him to enter into talks regarding another one.

There has, however, been plenty of speculation regarding an offer from City for the reigning PFA Player of the Year.

De Bruyne is unaware of where such rumours have come from, with the 29-year-old adamant that he has held no discussions with the Blues regarding his future.

Quizzed on the contract reports, he told reporters while away with his country on duty: “I am very happy at the club, I can say now I have not spoken once to the club so I don’t know why people are saying I have already agreed to something.

“I always told everybody I am really happy at the club and I feel comfortable so if the people at the club want to talk to me I am open to that and we will see what happens.

“But at the moment nothing has happened so I just get on with the way it goes.”

De Bruyne is currently readying himself for a meeting with at Wembley on Sunday.

He is a key man for Belgium and a leading light at City, with his qualities continuing to shine in a galaxy of stars.

It could be that he is joined in Manchester by more world-class talent in upcoming transfer windows, with six-time Ballon d’Or winner Messi said to still be a target for an ambitious Premier League outfit.

De Bruyne is aware of the gossip, which first surfaced when a Barcelona icon pushed for a move over the summer, but he is reluctant to be dragged into a debate regarding what could happen.

He said of the Messi links: “I don’t really care to be honest.

“If he comes it’s a good thing, if he doesn’t there is enough good players at the club who I enjoy playing with, so that is not for now.”