De Bruyne has no 'bad feelings' towards Chelsea despite lack of game time and 2012 Champions League final snub

The Belgian midfielder had a deal agreed with the Blues before their historic European success, but he was not invited along to the game

Kevin De Bruyne has no "bad feelings" towards Chelsea despite being forced out of Stamford Bridge by a lack of game time and missing out on an invite to the 2012 Champions League final.

The Belgian midfielder agreed a move to Stamford Bridge in January of that year and was all set to link up with the Blues when they faced Bayern Munich in a continental showpiece at the Allianz Arena.

De Bruyne was not asked to come along for that ride, as the Blues secured a historic triumph, with the Manchester City superstar now looking to make his own European memories when facing his former club in another final on Saturday.

What has been said?

Asked about 2012 and his association with Chelsea as they claimed a prestigious piece of silverware, De Bruyne told The Sun: "I wasn’t there. I don’t think I was invited. I don’t remember much about it to be honest.

"With Champions League finals, sometimes I watch them – sometimes not. It just depends on the situation. I don’t recall too much about that one."

Quizzed on whether that will make an outing in Porto this weekend extra special, with just nine appearances taken in for Chelsea before he moved on, De Bruyne added: "Not really.

"I’ve not really got any bad feelings towards them. It was a part of my life that happened. It was a good step for me but I just wanted to play.

"People think about the couple of months that I didn’t play but before then I’d done the pre-seasons, I’d been on loan to my old team and to Germany. I grew up a lot as a player.

"Then I came back and I didn’t play a lot so I made a decision and in the end everyone was happy with it. So I don’t think anyone looks back at it as a bad decision."

Is De Bruyne fully fit for final duty?

Niggling knocks over recent weeks had cast some doubt over De Bruyne's involvement in the Champions League final clash with Chelsea.

Three separate knocks have been suffered, with knee, calf and hamstring complaints limiting his game time.

The 29-year-old did, however, play the full 90 minutes as Everton were crushed 5-0 on the final weekend of the Premier League season and he is raring to go as City look to chase down a first European Cup triumph.

De Bruyne said on his fitness: "I could have played against Brighton but the manager decided not to put me in.

"But I’m happy I was able to play the full 90 against Everton and show that I’m in a good rhythm."

