Davies form has dropped this season, admits Bayern Munich boss Flick
Bayern Munich head coach Hansi Flick thinks Alphonso Davies' form has "dropped" this season.
Davies took the footballing world by storm in 2019-20, developing into one of the world's best left-backs and helping Bayern capture the treble.
The Canadian appears to be in a fight for his spot in the line-up this season though, as Lucas Hernandez started ahead of him in Saturday's 4-1 win over Arminia Bielefeld. Overall, Davies has made six appearances this season, four of which have been starts.
Speaking at a press conference ahead of Bayern's Champions League opener against Atletico Madrid on Wednesday, Flick said that Davies has yet not reached the standard he set last season.
"Alphonso's form dropped a bit," Flick said. "But he gets all our support. We benefit from his pace, his energy. It's important he gets back on track. It's a bit normal to see a young player go through such a spell following an incredible season. We will support and help him."
Flick took over Bayern after Niko Kovac was sacked in November 2019 and led the Bavarians to a sensational season, winning the Bundesliga, DFB-Pokal and the Champions League. Now in his first full season as Bayern head coach, Flick stressed that it would be very tough for his side to match the heights of their 2019-20 campaign.
"We want to be as successful as possible," Flick added. "But to reach the optimum as we did recently will be extremely difficult. Especially in the Champions League there are many very good opponents. It is all about taking one game at a time. It has served us well to focus on the road ahead."
Looking ahead to Wednesday's match at the Allianz Arena, Flick said he was especially looking forward to the coaching battle with his opposite number on the touchline.
“It will be a game that will be on equal terms because Atletico are a team that reflects on the pitch what their coach Diego Simeone stands for and that is passion,” Flick said. “I look forward to the game and the coach who has been doing outstanding work there for the past nine years.”