Danjuma wins Bournemouth's supporters Player of the Season award

The Nigerian-born Dutch forward has been voted as the best player by the club’s fans following his impressive performances

Arnaut Danjuma has been named winner of Bournemouth supporters’ Player of the Season award.

The 24-year-old has been one of the shining stars for the Cherries in the current campaign, helping the club to the playoffs.

The Nigerian-born Dutch forward has bagged 16 goals and provided eight assists in 36 appearances across all competitions this season, amid other dazzling displays.

His effort was convincing enough to the fans, who voted overwhelmingly for him to scoop the individual accolade.

Danjuma secured 40 percent of the votes cast to beat off competitions from Asmir Begovic, Philip Billing Cameron Carter-Vickers and Jefferson Lerma.

The attacker has appreciated all those who voted for him and hopes Bournemouth can clinch promotion to the Premier League through the playoffs.

"A big thank you to all the supporters who voted for me as supporters' Player of the Year,” Danjuma told the club website.

"Obviously there have been a lot of highs and lows this season, this one means a lot to me because it was voted on by the supporters.

"I've enjoyed the season so far, let's make sure we can finish on a high as well."

Danjuma has been at Dean Court since the summer of 2019 when he teamed up with the club from Belgian First Division A side Club Brugge in the summer of 2019.

The attacker has made more than 50 appearances for the Cherries across all competitions since his arrival.

Danjuma will hope to help Bournemouth see off Brentford in the second leg semi-final of the Championship playoff on Saturday.

The forward has made two appearances for the Netherlands, notwithstanding, he is still eligible to represent the Nigeria national team due to the new Fifa rule.

Danjuma has previously stated he could switch his allegiance to the Super Eagles if he is continued to be ignored by the Dutch senior team.