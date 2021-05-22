Danjuma strike not enough as Bournemouth lose to Brentford in playoff semi-finals

The Nigerian-born Dutch forward found the back of the net but his effort could not help the Cherries avoid defeat

Arnaut Danjuma scored in Bournemouth’s 3-1 defeat to Brentford in the second leg of the Championship playoff semi-finals on Saturday.

The 24-year-old was recently crowned as the supporters’ Player of the Season and delivered an impressive performance against the Bees.

The forward’s efforts were, however, not enough to ensure his side advance to the final of the playoffs despite their first-leg win.

Bournemouth headed into the encounter on the back of their 1-0 victory in the first leg and hit the ground running at Brentford Community Stadium but failed to build on their impressive start.

Danjuma started the game along with his compatriot Dominic Solanke as well as Philip Billing and opened the scoring as early as the sixth minute.

The Nigerian-born Dutch forward found the back of the net with a fine strike, leaving goalkeeper David Raya with no chance.

The lead did not last long as Ivan Toney levelled proceedings for Thomas Frank’s men, converting from the penalty spot.

Bournemouth then suffered a major blow when they were reduced to 10 men after Chris Mepham received a straight red card for some serious foul play.

Brentford soon made their numerical advantage count when Vitaly Janelt scored to hand them the lead for the first time in the encounter.

With nine minutes left before the end of the encounter, Marcus Forss sealed the victory for the Bees after benefitting from Emiliano Marcondes’ assist.

The result ensured Brentford qualified for the play-off final with a 3-2 aggregate win to boost their chance of promotion to the Premier League.

Danjuma featured for the duration of the game while Solanke was on parade for 75 minutes before making way for Jack Stacey.

For Brentford, Cameroonian forward Bryan Mbeumo was on parade for 90 minutes while Ghana international Tariqe Fosu was introduced for Sergi Canos in the 79th minute.

Danjuma has now scored 17 goals and provided eight assists in 37 appearances across all competitions this season.