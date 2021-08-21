The Super Eagles prospect has been inserted straight into Unai Emery’s La Liga squad to take on the White and Blue on Saturday

Nigeria prospect Arnaut Danjuma has been included directly in the Villarreal squad to face Espanyol in Saturday's Spanish top flight outing, two days after joining from Bournemouth, although Samuel Chukwueze remains sidelined.

After two seasons at the English Championship side, the 24-year-old winger moved to the Yellow Submarine on a five-year deal for an undisclosed fee earlier this week.

He was immediately registered for reigning Europa League winners’ La Liga campaign and has been named among the substitutes for their match against Vicente Moreno's team at the RCDE Stadium.

Manager Unai Emery has opted to lead the line with Senegal forward Boulaye Dia and Gerard Moreno, with Alberto Moreno, Etienne Capoue, Manuel Trigueros, and Moi Gomez all operating from the midfield.



Algeria international Aissa Mandi alongside Alfonso Pedraza, Raul Albiol and Juan Foyth are expected to keep things tight in the defence, while Argentine goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli will be in goal.

Moroccan star Sofian Chakla – who was on loan at Getafe last season – will not be playing any part against the White and Blue.

As expected, Nigeria international Chukwueze remains unavailable for the visitors, as he sits out of his team’s crunch encounter.



The Super Eagle has been out of action since picking an injury during the Yellow Submarine’s Europa League semi-final fixture against Arsenal on May 6.

Before his injury nightmare, the Chukwueze was a threat to the Gunners’ backline, very nearly giving the Spaniards an early lead after four minutes.

With Villarreal playing a 0-0 against Granada in their opening 2021-22 campaign fixture, they would be hoping to seal all three points at stake to stay in contention for La Liga diadem.

Regardless of the scoreline on Saturday, the Yellow Submarine will travel to the Metropolitano Stadium on August 29 for their next league outing against Atletico Madrid.

Article continues below

Diego Simeone's Mattress Makers – who began the 2021-22 campaign with a 2-1 away win at Celta Vigo - boast of Central African Republic international Geoffrey Kondogbia in their ranks.

Danjuma was named in the 2020-21 season’s EFL Championship Team of the Season as well as winning Bournemouth’s supporters player of the year award.

He remains eligible to represent three-time African champions Nigeria on the international scene.