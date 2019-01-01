Danilo sees Vinicius at Real Madrid for 'many years' but has no regrets at making his own move

The Brazilian defender is delighted to see a fellow countryman impressing with the Blancos, but is happy with his choice to leave for Manchester City

Danilo is expecting Vinicius Junior to spend “many years” at Real Madrid, but has no regrets at having made his own way out of the Spanish capital to link up with Manchester City.

Brazilian talent has long been embraced at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The 18-year-old forward is currently generating quite a buzz, with Vinicius seeking to justify a €46 million (£40m/$52m) price tag.

He has recorded three goals in 16 appearances this season and is considered to be one of few positives in what has been a testing 2018-19 campaign for the Blancos.

Danilo is not surprised to see a fellow countryman thriving under the brightest of spotlights, telling Radio Marca of a player with obvious potential: "He is a kid with a bright future and I've been watching his matches since he came to Real Madird.

"I see that he grows in each match.

"He is a typical Brazilian player, who can dribble past you with ease.

"I think he'll be at Real Madrid for many years."

Another South American starlet set to make his way to Madrid in the near future is Rodrygo, with a €45m (£39m/$51m) deal taking the teenager from Santos to Spain.

"He is a really fast player who can finish," Danilo added on a player currently shining at the U20 South American Championship.

"He is really young and can evolve a lot.

"I think it's good that Real Madrid are backing young players with potential."

Danilo missed out on the opportunity to work alongside an exciting batch of Brazilian talent at the Bernabeu.

He left for England in the summer of 2017, with a £26.5m ($35m) transfer fee taking him to reigning Premier League champions Manchester City.

The versatile 27-year-old said of that switch: "I was happy and comfortable at Real Madrid, but wanted to go to the World Cup.

"You learn how to win at Real Madrid.

"I'm happy here now and my second son, Pedro, was born last week.

"We're all really happy."