Danilo agrees personal terms with Juventus as Cancelo leaves for Man City move

Talks over wages have concluded between club and player, leaving only the finer details to finish up before the deal is done

The completion of a swap deal involving 's Danilo and ' Joao Cancelo has edged ever closer as the Brazilian has now agreed personal terms with the Italian champions.

Goal can confirm that the former full-back will earn a basic salary of €4 million (£3.7m/$4.5m) per year, plus additional bonuses if certain sporting criteria are met.

Cancelo had been a stand-out performer during Juve's -winning season last term, but has been allowed to leave after just one season with the Old Lady.

Juventus are set to earn €30m (£27m/$33m) as part of the agreement, with Danilo arriving to replace a man who has long been on City boss Pep Guardiola's radar.

Capped 23 times for , Danilo struggled to cement his place in Guardiola's starting line-up since his arrival, playing second fiddle to the likes of Kyle Walker, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Benjamin Mendy.

And with the arrival of Angelino from , competition for places will be even stronger, though many will see the 25-year-old international as an improvement on the Brazilian.

Danilo's time at the Etihad may have yielded five trophies, including two Premier League titles, but he will likely see more playing time under Maurizio Sarri's stewardship in Turin.

Bianconeri sporting director Fabio Paratici travelled to Manchester with hopes of having the business wrapped up by Monday, with only the finer details of the deal to be completed.

Juve's summer transfer dealings may not end there, however, with the Italian champions still keen to land striker Romelu Lukaku.

Article continues below

Another proposed swap deal would have seen the Belgian make a move to Turin with Paulo Dybala heading the other way, but it is understood that the Red Devils' hierarchy would not meet the Argentine's demands.

In addition, the breakdown of that deal has seen United's interest in Mario Mandzukic cool, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer happy to start the season without a direct replacement for Lukaku.

Indeed, Marcus Rashford appears to be Solskjaer's first choice to lead the line in a preferred 4-2-3-1 formation, with the likes of Anthony Martial, Alexis Sanchez and youngster Mason Greenwood offering plenty of options.