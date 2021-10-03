Leicester City can revive season with away win against Crystal Palace - Daka

The 22-year-old forward calls on his teammates to transfer what they do in training to matches as they travel to London

Leicester City striker Patson Daka is confident they can kick-start their Premier League season with the away game against Crystal Palace on Sunday.

The Foxes will travel to Selhurst Park to face the Patrick Vieira-led side and ahead of the game, the Zambia international believes everyone in the squad knows the importance of that visit to south London, with Leicester looking for three points ahead of the next international break.

“It’s another exciting game,” the 22-year-old told LCFC TV after the team lost 1-0 against Legia Warsaw in the Europa League.

“It’s an interesting game for everyone and we know how important it is for us to give our best and make sure we have maximum points. It has not been an easy start for us, so we’re looking forward to continue working and to see how many points we can get.

“They are a very good side. They have started well and in the previous game, they drew. I know it’s not going to be easy, but we just have to do our very best. Everything is possible. We have the ability to get the maximum points from that game.”

On the team’s defeat in Poland and managing to get playing time, Daka said: “I’m really happy with how I was able to get some more minutes. It’s just unfortunate that it didn’t go the way I hoped for, but I just have to continue working hard each and every day.

“It’s a disappointing result. It’s not what we hoped for or what we worked for. We gave our very best, but we have to stay positive. We need to stay together as a team. We need to continue working hard. We are the only people who can change things.

“We have to continue working hard to try and keep our heads high. I’m sure we’ve got everything it’ll take to put ourselves back to where we belong.”

Daka, who joined Leicester from RB Salzburg continued: “It’s very good for me. I’m really happy with how I was able to get some more minutes. It’s just unfortunate that it didn’t go the way I hoped for, but I just have to continue working hard each and every day.

“When I’m given the opportunity, I have to do my very best, so I don’t regret anything. I just hope that going forward, things will start going the way I hope.”

While he has managed to start in the two Europa League games against Napoli and Legia Warsaw, Daka has only managed 26 minutes in the Premier League and it came in the 4-1 defeat against West Ham United.