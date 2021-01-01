'The current Bayern Munich squad is the best in the history of the club,' says legend Lothar Matthaus

Lothar Matthaus doesn't believe Bayern need players like Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo...

German football legend Lothar Matthaus has opined that the club 's current group of players is the best squad ever that the club has had.

Hansi Flick's team, which won the 2019-20 UEFA , are currently at the top of the league table with 33 points from 15 matches. Second-placed have 31 points from the same number of matches.

Speaking to a group of journalists from across Asia in an interview organised by the Bundesliga, Matthaus said, "The current Bayern Munich squad is the best squad ever in the history of Bayern Munich.

"Bayern are the best team in Europe and if you are the best in Europe, it means you are the best in the world."

The 1991 FIFA Player of the Year also explained why he the Bundesliga and European champions are unlikely to bring players such as Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo onboard.

"They (Bayern) will never buy a Messi or Ronaldo. They (Bayern) are generally in the top four in Europe. They don't like to invest on Messi because it is not their style. If they do, then everyone talks about Messi and nobody's talking about others. Bayern is a big family and they have team spirit.

"They don't have an investor from , they don't have money from outside. This system is working very well."

Matthaus also opened up on his friendship with the current Bayern manager Flick who has enjoyed success since taking over from Niko Kovac.

"I know Flick for 35 years, I have a friendship with him. He is a fantastic person and coach. I was the coach of 13 years ago and who was my assistant? Hansi Flick. He came to Bayern 14 months ago but he changed everything. He made the players better, he gave the club a family atmosphere. He is perfect for Bayern and I hope he stays for many more years."

