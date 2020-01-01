Crystal Palace's Jordan Ayew ends five-game goal drought with winner against Brighton

The Ghanaian forward scored a crucial goal which pushed the Eagles closer to safety

Jordan Ayew scored for the first time in over a month after recorded a 1-0 win over and Hove Albion at the Amex Stadium on Saturday.

The 28-year-old last scored in a 1-1 draw at home to on January 11.

70: An incredible drive from Benteke, who reverse passes it to Jordan Ayew who then slots past Ryan.



GET IN.#CPFC | #BHACRY — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) February 29, 2020

After much huffing and puffing against the Seagulls, Ayew broke the deadlock, burying a low shot into the bottom right corner of the net after receiving a pass from Christian Benteke.

It takes his Premier League goal tally for the season to seven, equalling his record set in 2015-16 and 2017-18.

7 - Jordan Ayew has scored seven goals in the Premier League this season; his joint-most in a single campaign, along with 2015-16 and 2017-18. Breakthrough. pic.twitter.com/Q3JUIOyXQr — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 29, 2020

Palace have now recorded back-to-back league wins for the first time since early December and have moved above into 12th place, temporarily, with 36 points, 11 clear of the drop zone.

They host next in a week's time.