Crystal Palace’s Eze extends personal record after scoring first Premier League goal

Following his goal against Leeds United, that is the fifth time the Super Eagles prospect would be scoring and assisting in a league game

Eberechi Eze scored his Premier League goal in Saturday’s fixture between and .

The prospect was handed his third start in the ongoing English top-flight campaign, and he repaid Roy Hodgson’s faith in him with a sumptuous strike.

Scott Dann had given the hosts a dream start at Selhurst Park in the 12th minute after beating goalkeeper Illan Meslier courtesy of Eze’s assist.

The visitors levelled matters five minutes later through Patrick Bamford, albeit, that effort was chalked off for offside after VAR replays.

Palace doubled their lead in the 22nd minute through Eze whose missile of a free-kick pulled over the wall and banged into the near top left corner – leaving goalkeeper Meslier with no chance.

✅ Assist

✅ Goal



🤤 Talk to us about that first 45 from Ebs...#CPFC | #CRYLEE pic.twitter.com/deqwVIgqaa — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) November 7, 2020

In the process, he extended his impressive personal record. That was the fifth time the Anglo-Nigerian has both scored and assisted in a single league game.

The last time he achieved this feat was against in March 2020 in a Championship game during his time at Queens Park .

In the 27th minute, Bamford reduced the deficit for Marcelo Bielsa’s team after the Eagles’ defenders were caught flatfooted.

5 - This is the fifth time Eberechi Eze has both scored and assisted in a single league game and the first time since a goal and assist against Preston in March 2020. Whip. pic.twitter.com/a7zlKwYzF3 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 7, 2020

Three minutes before the half-time break, Helder Costa’s own goal ensured Hodgson’s men regained their two-goal advantage in a goal-laden first half.

Should Crystal Palace hold on to this win, that would be their fourth win of the 2020-21 English top-flight campaign. After the international break, they travel to Turf Moor for their clash against on November 21.

Eze has featured for the U20 and U21 teams but he is still eligible to play for the Nigeria national team if he chooses.

The 22-year-old, who has been a target for the Super Eagles, has previously revealed he is yet to decide on his international future.