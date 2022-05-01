Crystal Palace's Eze thankful after 'huge moment' in win away to Southampton

Nigeria prospect Eberechi Eze believes he will need time to get back at his best despite getting on the score sheet for Crystal Palace in Saturday's 2-1 Premier League win over Southampton.

The 23-year-old rifled home a volley from 15 yards to cancel out Oriol Romeu's opener for the hosts, before substitute Wilfried Zaha scored the winner in stoppage time.

It was just Eze's ninth game of the season and his first goal for the team in the ongoing campaign after a spell on the sidelines brought about by injuries.

"[The goal] was a big moment; I’m so grateful to God that the opportunity came... and I was able to contribute and help the team. It was a huge moment for me, my family and everyone that’s supported me on this journey - because it’s been mad," Eze told Crystal Palace's online TV.

"I think it’s been a long season, having to wait for minutes, having to be patient, having to keep working hard. It’s been difficult at times.

"It felt good, I feel like I’m getting back into it. Obviously, it’s still going to take time, still needs more matches, and more time on the field to get back to myself. But every single moment I’m so grateful."

The attacking midfielder was also full of praise for his teammates and manager Patrick Vieira for their role in helping him get back after an injury nightmare.

"The feeling is strong because they all know what I’ve had to go through and what I’ve been doing to get back. It’s a big moment for me, but I can imagine for them the feeling they’re feeling for me must be crazy as well," Eze continued.

"I think playing with players like that is what you want to do; you want to be with guys that are creative, that score, that assist. It’s a good bunch of people, a good bunch of players, to be part of right now."

Eze concluded by expressing optimism that more goals will come for him in the forthcoming assignments.

"I don’t want to stop here; don’t want to end it here. I want to keep going, keep scoring and keep contributing to the team, putting in good performances and, God willing, it gets better and better from here."