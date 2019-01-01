Crystal Palace defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka set to ditch Congo DR for England

Having featured for the Under-21 level of the English team, the youngster is looking forward to making his Three Lions bow

defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka is set to ditch for .

The 21-year-old who has been impressive for Palace this season had featured for the Central Africans at the U20 level but now plays for the England U21 side.

However, he is eligible to represent any of the countries at senior level but the highly-rated right-back is looking forward to step up to the Three Lions set-up.

“The England [U-21] call-up, I would say that one. I didn’t expect that,” Wan-Bissaka said, per Standard.

“I was already in the Under-20’s, so I just thought I would be playing there. But, obviously, that [the U-21s] was the target, so now I have reached that goal, the next is to be in the seniors. Hopefully, that comes. That is the next target.”

Wan-Bissaka has made 26 appearances for Palace this season helping them to keep nine clean sheets.

He will hope to continue the sparkling performance when Crystal Palace play host to & Hove Albion on Saturday.