Crystal Palace boss Hodgson pleased Schlupp is stepping up like Zaha and Townsend

The Eagles boss is pleased to see the Ghanaian delivering, putting less demand on his Ivorian and English teammates

boss Roy Hodgson is happy Jeffrey Schlupp is performing well, making the club less reliant on Wilfried Zaha and Andros Townsend.

The Ghanaian full-back scored in the 2-0 win at over the weekend, as dit Zaha.

As a result, the English manager has more options in attack ahead of the Eagles' match with Bournemouth on Tuesday at Selhurst Park.

"I thought Schlupp’s performance at Burnley was really good, so we’re not 100 per cent dependent on Wilf and Andros," Hodgson told FourFourTwo.

Article continues below

“When they’re playing well and they’re at the top of their form, that’s great and we know we have two good players, but if they’re not, there are others.

"Certainly Jeff Schlupp’s performance up at Burnley – which was a match-winning performance in many ways – emphasised that point.”

Schlupp's goal against the Clarets was his first in 21 Premier League games while for Zaha, he scored in back-to-back top-flight matches for the first time this season, having gone 13 games without any goals.