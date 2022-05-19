‘Thanks for your concern’ - Crouch replies to fan after viral clip of ex-Liverpool striker made joke he was in body bag

Peter Crouch has seen the funny side of a video posted on social media suggesting that he was being wheeled away in a body bag at the end of a Premier League fixture involving two of his former clubs, Liverpool and Southampton.

The ex-England international, who also represented the likes of Tottenham and Aston Villa in his playing days, is famed for his height – as he stands at six feet seven inches tall – and has grown accustomed to facing jokes regarding his towering frame.

He has laughed off the latest of those, with supporters thanked for their interest in his wellbeing after he was supposedly spotted in the background of post-match discussion at the end of Liverpool’s 2-1 victory at St Mary’s.

The 41-year-old, who headed into retirement back in 2019, has offered his “thanks for your concern” after being made aware of the video.

I’m ok guys thanks for your concern https://t.co/D7x0Ijc4MN — Peter Crouch (@petercrouch) May 19, 2022

Who did Peter Crouch play for?

The languid frontman, who often proved to be as good with his feet as he was in the air, started out on the books at Spurs but required a move to Queens Park Rangers in order to make a senior breakthrough.

A move to Portsmouth followed in 2001, before heading to Aston Villa a year later for £5 million ($6m).

That switch did not work out as planned and he was offloaded to Southampton in 2004, with a 16-goal haul in one season there earning him a senior England call-up and a dream transfer to Liverpool.

Crouch hit 42 goals across three seasons at Anfield before returning to Portsmouth for another short stint and eventually back to Spurs in 2009.

He impressed in north London alongside Jermain Defoe, but left for Stoke after just two full seasons and would spend eight years with the Potters before bringing the curtain down on his career - one which included 22 goals in 42 appearances for his country – at Burnley.

