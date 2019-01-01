Critics can judge Liverpool's transfer window at the end of the season - Wijnaldum

The Reds have been quiet in the transfer market, but the midfielder says the team is "bigger and better than last season".

Georginio Wijnaldum has heralded the strength of 's squad and does not believe their quiet transfer window should be assessed yet.

The Reds brought in key figures such as Alisson and Fabinho ahead of last season, with Virgil van Dijk joining in the previous window, but they have been quiet this time around.

Liverpool, who finished second in the Premier League but won the , have only brought in teenagers Sepp van den Berg and Harvey Elliott so far.

However, manager Jurgen Klopp believes Liverpool have a squad capable of challenging again due to the returns of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Rhian Brewster, who were both injured last term.

Wijnaldum agrees and says judgements on Liverpool's decision not to invest must be withheld until the end of the campaign.

"We have to see," the international told Sky Sports. "We have a good group now who have played together for a few years, we're already strong.

"When you sign players, sometimes they need time to settle in. I had it, [Andy] Robertson had it, Fabinho had it, [Naby] Keita had it. There's no guarantee when you sign a player that he can play immediately the way we want him to play.



"But we have to see. People will say, 'You needed a signing' if the season does not go well, but if it goes well, they will say we did not need a signing.

"We will see how it goes. We have players who were injured coming back from injury, so the squad is already bigger and better than last season."

Liverpool's season began with a penalty shoot-out defeat to Premier League champions in the Community Shield, but Wijnaldum insists he is enjoying a growing rivalry.

"I like it. They push us to be even better, we push them to be even better," he said. "I think that's why last season we both had a lot of points.

"When you look at each other, you know that you have to perform because otherwise the other team will walk away [with the title]."