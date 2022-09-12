What is Cristiano Ronaldo's FIFA 23 rating? Man Utd & Portugal star's stats revealed

GOAL takes a look at how the Manchester United and Portugal icon's ratings break down, including his pace and dribbling stats.

Cristiano Ronaldo is widely regarded as one of the best footballers to ever play the game. Indeed, his record of goals, trophies and individual accolades confirm his standing in the pantheon of the sport's stars. He is still considered one of the top players around and EA Sports has revealed his rating on FIFA 23 ahead of the game's official release date on September 30.

Once a cover star of the game with the highest rating, Ronaldo's virtual avatar has undergone some changes in the game in recent years since departing Real Madrid, but he has endured as an elite-level attacker.

So what is Ronaldo's FIFA 23 rating? GOAL takes a look at the breakdown plus his rating history.

What is Cristiano Ronaldo's FIFA 23 rating?

Ronaldo has an overall rating of 90 on FIFA 23. In what is perhaps a reflection of real-world development, his rating has dropped by one point from FIFA 22, in which he boasted a rating of 91.

With a rating of 90, Ronaldo sits just below five players who are deemed the best in the game with ratings of 91. They are: Karim Benzema, Robert Lewandowski, Kylian Mbappe, Kevin De Bruyne and Lionel Messi.

While Ronaldo's rating has dropped, he remains one of the top players on the game, with his ability reflected in a more detailed breakdown of his ratings. For example, his pace is 81, while shooting ability is 92 and dribbling is 85.

You can see Ronaldo's FIFA 23 ratings in more detail below.

Stat Rating PAC 81 SHO 92 PAS 78 DRI 85 DEF 34 PHY 75 OVR 90

Cristiano Ronaldo's FIFA rating history

The Portugal star's rating on the franchise has steadily declined over the past five editions, having once enjoyed a rating of 94 in FIFA 19, when he was the face of the game.

Game Rating FIFA 06 91 FIFA 07 87 FIFA 08 91 FIFA 09 91 FIFA 10 89 FIFA 11 89 FIFA 12 92 FIFA 13 92 FIFA 14 92 FIFA 15 93 FIFA 16 94 FIFA 17 94 FIFA 18 94 FIFA 19 94 FIFA 20 93 FIFA 21 92 FIFA 22 91 FIFA 23 90

His first ever FIFA rating, in FIFA 06, was an impressive 91, but a drop of four points occurred in the next edition, with a rating of 87 in FIFA 07. However, his 91 rating was restored in FIFA 08.

Ronaldo's rating on the game has been above 90 since FIFA 12, with his only other non-90-plus ratings being 89 in FIFA 10 and FIFA 11.

The highest rating Ronaldo has had on FIFA is 94, which he was rated at for four consecutive editions from FIFA 16 to FIFA 19.

More FIFA 23 news & updates