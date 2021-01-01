Cristian Toro lauds Toni Payne's impact in Sevilla draw against Real Madrid

The Nigerian put up a fantastic performance in her side's draw with the Galacticos in Thursday's showdown in Seville

Cristian Toro has hailed Toni Payne following her impressive display for Sevilla in Thursday's 1-1 draw with Real Madrid in a Spanish Primera Iberdrola encounter at Estadio Jesus Navas.

Las Rojiblancas had gone two matches without defeat in the Spanish women's top flight, following a 3-1 win at Eibar last Sunday.

To maintain their unbeaten form, Payne was drafted into the starting line-up and featured for 80-minutes on her 18th start of the campaign.

During her spell in Thursday's encounter, the Nigerian-American winger provided huge influence for her Seville-based outfit as they claimed a vital point at home, off high-flying Real Madrid.

After Lucia cancelled out Lorena Navarro opener to share the spoils, the manager was thrilled to see the 25-year-old forward make such a stunning impact defensively in the cagey duel with Real.

"I am happy with the team's disposition and the collective work," said after the game.

"We know that the team that comes to our field has to suffer to win us or to get something and today we gave the form that we want as a team, competitive, supportive, of efforts.

"It is a point that counts little by some situation we had, but it has a lot of merits also knowing the rival that it was.

"Work by Toni [Payne] and Carla [Armengol] helped a lot in defence were very important, therefore also the changes in order to have fresh people.

"I'm happy because I can't ask the team for more as it has been showing many positive things during the season.

"It is to congratulate them and continue in this line of wanting to improve results and also collectively."

The draw means Sevilla are eighth on the log with 28 points from 20 matches and will face Valencia in their next league match on March 7.

Having earned her maiden Nigeria call-up, the former US youth international will hope to make her debut for the African champions against Uzbekistan at the Turkish Women's Cup on February 20.