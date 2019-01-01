‘Coutinho would be perfect for Liverpool’ – Reds legend urges move after ‘bad start’ to summer

Steve Nicol believes Reds boss Jurgen Klopp should be looking to bring a Brazilian playmaker back to Anfield from a disappointing spell at Barcelona

Philippe Coutinho would be a “perfect” addition for , says Steve Nicol, with the Reds having made a “bad start” to their summer business.

A move to bring a familiar face back to Anfield from Barcelona has been mooted even though Liverpool only parted with Coutinho in the winter transfer window of 2018, with a long-running saga brought to a close when the international completed a big-money switch to Camp Nou.

He has struggled to make the expected impact at Barca, with another change of scenery said to be in the pipeline as a result.

Coutinho’s agent, Kia Joorabchian, has suggested that a return to Merseyside would be considered if the opportunity presented itself.

Former Liverpool defender Nicol believes the door should be opened, telling ESPN FC: “I’ve been banging on and complaining about re-signing [Divock] Origi because the levels drop when he’s on the pitch.

“Somebody like Coutinho would be perfect.

“The ideal situation for Liverpool is to have four guys - [Mohamed] Salah, [Roberto] Firmino, [Sadio] Mane and Coutinho. Then you’ve got to pick three of them.

“Coutinho, he did previously play as one of the three, so he could play there.

“It’s ideal for Liverpool to have somebody who - if they weren’t starting - could be brought on and the levels don’t drop.”

Liverpool had snapped up teenage defender Sepp van den Berg this summer, but have made no marquee additions to their squad.

Champions League-winning hero Origi has been tied to fresh terms, but Nicol believes more needs to be done by a side harbouring ambitions of challenging for major honours at home and abroad once more.

The Scot added: “Right now I’m not concerned, no, I’m not.

“Had everybody else gone out and been spending money and bringing in players left, right and centre then, yes [I would have been concerned].

“Then my argument would be ‘hold on, everybody else is going and strengthening’ but the truth is they’re not.

“Right now, because of where Liverpool are, it’s not a case of going out and just signing anybody.

“They have to be careful, they have to make sure they sign the right ones.

“Now I will say that I think they’ve made a bad start by re-signing Divock Origi.

“But I guess there will be a time where they do need numbers in the League Cup, your .

“But no, I’m not panicking yet.”