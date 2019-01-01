Coupe de la Ligue Final: Why 'first-timers' Guingamp start as favourites against Strasbourg

Having made several giant killings along the way to the final, Guingamp enter the final as slight favourites for the cup....

There will be a chance to script history for when they take on at the picturesque Stade Pierre Mauroy in in the final of the Coupe de la Ligue on Sunday.

It will be the first appearance in the final of the French cup competition for Guingamp who achieved top-flight status only in 1995. However, probably for the first time in the tournament, Jocelyn Gourvennec and his men will enter the clash as slight favourites rather than being branded as the underdogs.

Guingamp’s run to the final of the Coup de la Ligue has been nothing short of a fairytale with the club toppling some of the biggest names in French football to book their berth in Sunday’s showdown.

Gourvennec’s men have had to get the better of , Nice, and AS to advance to their first ever final of the competition. Of these victories, all but one have come via penalty shootouts with the win over PSG in regulation time being the only exception.

All the four clubs that Guingamp have beaten enroute to the final are currently perched above them in the Ligue standings with the win over PSG being the biggest scalp for the team.

Their league form has been in stark contrast to the cup run with the club currently firmly embroiled in a relegation battle after collecting just 22 points from the 29 matches they have played so far.

However, take nothing away from their dream cup run where they have revelled in their status of being plucky underdogs to shock some of the favourites for the competition.

Coach Gourvennec has set up the defence excellently in the competition while the team has showed the resilience to bounce back from adversity as shown from their come-from-behind victory over Monaco in the semi-final after trailing 0-2 at one stage.

Their opponents Strasbourg might be placed 10 places above them in the table but their ability to rise to the occasion is what makes Guingamp dangerous customers on Sunday.

Guingamp have clearly put all the eggs in the Coup de la Ligue basket and now they are just one final step away from writing one of the most glorious chapters in the club’s history.

