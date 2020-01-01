Coronavirus: Van Wyk, Kanu, Okeke and African women's stars join Stay at Home challenge

With women's football leagues put on hold forcing a stay at home due to Covid-19, the continent's stars are managing to cope so far

captain Janine Van Wyk led African women's stars, including Henan Huishang's Chiwendu Ihezuo, 's Uchenna Kanu, Braga's Chinaza Uchendu and Madrid CFF's Chidinma Okeke to take part in the Stay at Home challenge.

Just as the men's football stars observed self-isolation to avoid the spread of the coronavirus, the women also started toilet roll juggling exercises instead of using footballs.

Major league competitions have been put on hold as the world battles the coronavirus pandemic, and as we see, women's footballers have found alternatives to stay fit.

More teams

When you’re bored from quarantine and couldn’t wait to play some soccer 🙄🙄....but is better to be bored than risk your life though!🤷🏾‍♂️ #stayhomechallenge #StaySafe #coronavirus #washyourhands pic.twitter.com/cowC2LrT8a — UCHENNA KANU (@Ucheofficial19) March 17, 2020

When you feel like challenging yourself and you know you are not yet better #believeinyourself pic.twitter.com/mfFolq11Og — Okeke Chidinma (@OkekeChidinma12) March 17, 2020