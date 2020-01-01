Coronavirus: Shanghai Shehua's M'bia hopes to return to China soon

The Far East country was the origin of the pandemic thaf has affected more than two million people globally

Shanghai Shehua defensive midfielder Stephane M'bia is looking forward to returning to whenever it is safe to do so amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The virus broke out from the Chinese city of Wuhan, becoming the epicentre in before spreading to every other part of the world.

The rapid spread eventually put a hold on global economic activities with the majority of people forced to stay at home, but there has been good news as some places, including Wuhan and much of China, is reopening and slowly getting back to normal life.

Many footballers including M'bia, travelled to their home countries to be with their families.

“The epidemic was sudden, but we understood immediately that it was something serious," the 33-year-old Cameroonian told Europa Calacio.

"The Chinese authorities quickly made the necessary decisions, and people were soon confined to their homes.

“In truth, I am still in now, but my comrades who are in China tell me that things are improving and going back to a normal situation. I hope to be able to return to Shanghai soon and join the rest of the team again."

Before moving to Shanghai, M'bia played for Wuhan Zall in 2019, making 24 appearances en route a sixth-place finish as a newly-promoted side.

“It was a fantastic experience! We finished sixth in the ranking as newly-promoted," he said.

"Li Tie is a great coach, not by chance he is now on the bench of the Chinese national team."

M'bia is a winter signing for Shanghai Shehua and is looking to achieve big things with the three-time runners-up.

He is also looking to be a part of the 2021 African Cup of Nations which will be played on Cameroonian soil. He has 68 caps and five goals for the Indomitable Lions.

“Shanghai Shenhua is one of the best Chinese Super League clubs, and won the national cup last year," he continued.

"We aim to win the championship but also to go far in the Asian . Furthermore, the African Cup of Nations will be played next year in Cameroon. So all the more reason I want to do very well during this season ."