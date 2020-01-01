Coronavirus: Sassuolo forward Boga finally test negative

The Ivorian winger had been battling with the virus since August

star Jeremie Boga has taken to social media to announce he has recovered from coronavirus more than a month after contracting it.

The former player was diagnosed with the disease - that has affected more than 33 million people globally - and the club released a statement on August 21 revealing he was asymptomatic.

Boga has been in quarantine since that period and it limited him from participating in any of the club’s activities. Now that he has recovered, he is eager to get back into the Neroverdi fold.

"Hi Guys, the virus is now behind me! Can't wait to go back to the camps with the group. Take care of yourself,” Boga posted on Twitter.

𝐂𝐢𝐚𝐨 𝐚 𝐭𝐮𝐭𝐭𝐢

Il virus ora è dietro di me! 💪🏾

Non vedo l'ora di tornare ai campi con il gruppo! ⚽️🏟

Prenditi cura di te 🙏🏾

—#𝕁𝔹



𝐇𝐢 𝐠𝐮𝐲𝐬

The virus is now behind me ! 💪🏾

Can't wait to go back to the camps with the group ! ⚽️🏟

Take care of yourself 🙏🏾

—#𝕁𝔹 pic.twitter.com/H0i0pu8GQr — Jeremie Boga (@BogaJeremie) October 5, 2020

In Boga’s absence, Sassuolo have had a great start to the new season. After a 1-1 home draw with , Roberto De Zerbi’s men bagged 4-1 wins against newly-promoted Spezia and Crotone and currently sit third on the table with seven points, two behind early leaders .

Prior to his coronavirus diagnosis, Boga had been a reported transfer target for various clubs, with his former employers Chelsea and , as well as , , and Milan all rumoured to be interested in him.

However, Sassuolo general manager Giovanni Carnevali has stated that Boga, along with some of the club’s other star players, will be staying put at the Mapei Stadium.

“We are happy that [Francesco] Caputo, Boga, [Domenico] Berardi, [Manuel] Locatelli have stayed. It wasn't even that hard to hold them back,” Carnevali said at an event in Milan.

“On their part, too, there is a desire to remain in the project, there is time for the leap.”

Boga scored 11 goals and provided four assists in 34 Serie A appearances last season as Sassuolo finished an impressive eighth.

The 23-year-old was noted for finishing as the player with the highest average of successful dribbles in the top-flight (3.9 dribbles at 63%).