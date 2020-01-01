Coronavirus: I was hitting form when the J-League stopped – Olunga

The former Gor Mahia striker says he was getting close to his best when the Japanese top-flight was suspended owing to the Covid-19 pandemic

Kenyan striker Michael Olunga has revealed he had started to pick up his form when the J-League in took a break owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Kashiwa Reysol star is among hundreds of professional footballers affected after Japan's top-flight was suspended, when Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe declared a month-long state of emergency on April 8 and announced everyone should remain indoors during that period.

Olunga has now explained the unexpected break from playing football had affected his season targets both at the club and national team level.

"I had scored against Gamba Osaka in the J-Cup and then scored in the first league match of the season and then the games were stopped,” Olunga explained as quoted by Nation Sport.

“With that form, I was looking to be among the top scorers in the league here and also positively influence the 2021 qualifiers.

"It is the first thing I am experiencing this and already miss playing football.”

The former striker says he will require at least a full week of outdoor training before he can resume league matches.

“It has been tough," Olunga continued. “I can only practice indoors, especially in the gym plus a bit of jogging. I have lost form as a result and will need a bit of pre-season to get back to fitness and be ready to play.”

Japan has so far reported 13,000 positive coronavirus cases including attacker Gotoku Sakai, who is attached to J-League side Vissel Kobe, and 386 deaths.