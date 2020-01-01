Coronavirus: Mushekwi to return to China, Ndlovu already back at Zhejiang Greentown

The ex-Zimbabwe international has been in Harare waiting for the Covid-19 outbreak to subside in China

Former forward Nyasha Mushekwi says he is going back to to resume training with club Zhejiang Greentown, while his South African teammate Dino Ndlovu has already arrived there.

The Zimbabwean was due to fly out of Harare on Saturday after spending almost two months in his native country after following the coronavirus outbreak in .

The Chinese Super League was due to start on February 22 but was indefinitely suspended, with most non-Chinese players returning to their respective home countries.

With China having managed to control the spread of the coronavirus, most Super League teams have resumed training at home while some are returning from overseas where they had set up pre-season training camps.

“I’m leaving for China tomorrow [Saturday] afternoon,” said Mushekwi as per The Herald.

“I think the league will start soon. The Chinese guys [his teammates] went back a while ago. I was concerned but now this thing [coronavirus] is everywhere and they have it under control in China.”

Zhejiang Greentown from China has already resumed training but with only Chinese players reporting for duty so far.

Mushekwi’s decision to travel back to China comes after his teammate Ndlovu has already arrived in the Asian country after initially vowing not to return for club duty anytime soon.

Ndlovu left on Friday and confirmed his arrival to Goal on Saturday, having earlier in the week complained that the club was pressurising him to report for training.

He had threatened to approach Fifa to protest against being forced to travel back to China from where coronavirus originated.

"The club is putting pressure on me to return, it is selfish of them to do that" - @dino08bravo @robertmarawa #MSW #ReactionMonday — Marawa Sport Worldwide (@MarawaSportShow) March 16, 2020

"I am currently consulting with my lawyers and manager, we will also write to FIFA in regard to this matter" - @dino08bravo @robertmarawa #MSW #ReactionMonday — Marawa Sport Worldwide (@MarawaSportShow) March 16, 2020

"I am not going to put my life at risk just because I have a contract to honor", they put money before health" - @dino08bravo @robertmarawa #MSW #ReactionMonday — Marawa Sport Worldwide (@MarawaSportShow) March 16, 2020

Returning to China has also seen DR Congo international Cedric Bakambu expressing fear of contracting the virus after he spent some time in .