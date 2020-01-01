Coronavirus: India U-17 Women's head coach Thomas Dennerby to return to Sweden

Dennerby and his assistant will take a flight arranged by Sweden from Goa...

U-17 Women's team head coach Thomas Dennerby, along with his assistant, will return to from Goa on Wednesday (April 1, 2020) following the interruption of his team's World Cup preparations amidst the Coronavirus pandemic.

It has been learnt that the Swedish government has arranged a flight to help their citizens in get back home safely and the 60-year-old and his assistant will make use of the arrangement to get back to his home in Stockholm.

Tonight we will confirm pick up points & timings for those Swedish, Nordic & Baltic travelers on Finnair who have a confirmed booking from Goa on April 1.

More info to follow on flights to other cities. — Klas Molin (@SwedensAmbIndia) March 30, 2020

With the world coming to a standstill due to the deadly virus, Indian football has also been affected. is on the verge of being cancelled with four rounds left to play as the country experiences a 21-day lockdown to stop the community spread of the disease.

Dennerby has been in Goa for the last few months to oversee the preparations of the India U17 girls. As it is, the preparation for the U-17 Women's World Cup, to be hosted by India later this year, also has been halted.

Dennerby took charge of the team in October last year. He was in charge of women's team before that.

He led Nigeria to a third-place finish at the 2018 Wafu Women's Cup in Cote d'Ivoire, where he returned to lift the title in 2019. He also won the 2018 African Women's Cup of Nations in and later steered the nation to the Women's World Cup knockout stage for the first time in 20 years in last year.