Coronavirus: 'I hope this madness ends soon' - Leganes star Omeruo airs his frustration

The Super Eagles defender is hoping the pandemic, which has forced the Spanish top-flight to a hiatus, will soon become a thing of the past

centre-back Kenneth Omeruo has admitted he misses football following the suspension of owing to the coronavirus outbreak.

The Spanish top-flight has been forced to a hiatus along with several other leagues across the globe, with only a few still active while the World Health Organisation (WHO) has urged people to stay at home.

The decision was taken in an effort to curb the spread of the virus which has caused the death of thousands of lives, with having recorded about 11,000 deaths already while more than 120,000 cases have been confirmed in the European country.

The international has taken to social media to express his frustration at the situation while urging football lovers to remain at home.

"I miss the game; I hope this madness ends soon, but still then, stay at home please," Omeruo tweeted.

i miss the game.. i hope this madness ends soon.. but until then, Stay at home please.. https://t.co/iHYoSn72AT — Kenneth Omeruo (@omeruo22) April 4, 2020

Omeruo secured a permanent move to Leganes last summer from Premier League side after delivering solid defensive performances while on loan.

The centre-back has since been playing a key role for the Cucumber Growers, featuring in 19 league games despite injury problems.

The 26-year-old will hope to help his side, who are in the relegation zone, avoid the drop from the Spanish top-flight at the end of this campaign.